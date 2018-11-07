Head to Head Survey: Ener-Core (ENCR) and Cabot (CBT)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ener-Core and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cabot has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.67%. Given Cabot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A -140.20% Cabot -4.46% 17.41% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and Cabot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A Cabot $2.72 billion 1.14 $241.00 million $3.43 14.61

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ener-Core does not pay a dividend. Cabot pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ener-Core has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot beats Ener-Core on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction. In addition, the company offers specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; and fumed silica, fumed alumina, and dispersions for automotive, construction, microelectronics, batteries, and consumer products industries, as well as aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. Further, it provides activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; as a chemical carrier; and as a colorant or a decolorizing agent. The company sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

