Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €116.29 ($135.22).

FRA HEN3 opened at €96.94 ($112.72) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

