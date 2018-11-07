Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Henry Schein stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/henry-schein-inc-hsic-holdings-increased-by-massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.