Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,342,483.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $71,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 766,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,625. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $12,010,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $11,011,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 501.8% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 252,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 210,445 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 39.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 655,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 58.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

