Doliver Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,483 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

In other Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $193,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.54.

WARNING: “Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) Shares Sold by Doliver Capital Advisors LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/herzfeld-caribbean-basin-fund-inc-cuba-shares-sold-by-doliver-capital-advisors-lp.html.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.