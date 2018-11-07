HiCoin (XHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,098.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2,098.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin Coin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

