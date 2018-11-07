High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect High Liner Foods to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.10 million.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

HLF stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67.

In other news, Director Laurie Dean Hennigar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.31 per share, with a total value of C$73,100.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$10.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Beacon Securities cut High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/high-liner-foods-hlf-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.