HighPoint Resources (HPR) Trading Up 0.9%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 1,435,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,240,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $926.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $128,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

