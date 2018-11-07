HL Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,809.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $299,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,888,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,701 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,245,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 957,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

