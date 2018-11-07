HL Financial Services LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

