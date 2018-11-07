Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,719 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $175.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

