Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,143,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/hollencrest-capital-management-raises-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.