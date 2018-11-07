Hologic (HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,188. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,992. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
