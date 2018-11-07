Hologic (HOLX) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.51 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.38-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 3,111,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $142,635.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,207 shares of company stock worth $1,948,992 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

