HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQ) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.50

Press coverage about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.06. 568,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,141. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc explores for and evaluates high purity quartz mineral resources in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company through, PUREVAP quartz vaporization reactor process, reduces quartz to high purity silicon and/or polycrystalline silicon products.

