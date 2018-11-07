HubSpot (HUBS) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.5-137.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.34 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reissued a hold rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

HUBS traded up $9.14 on Wednesday, reaching $144.12. 723,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,285. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.92.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $630,646.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $3,725,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,250,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,954. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

