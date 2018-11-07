Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.92 ($90.60).

BOSS opened at €62.32 ($72.47) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

