Humana (HUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Humana updated its FY18 guidance to ~$14.40 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $14.40-14.40 EPS.

NYSE HUM traded up $21.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $341.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 41.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its holdings in Humana by 7.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.79.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

