Huntsman Co. (HUN) VP Purchases $45,840.00 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 123,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 16,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,528,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,036 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

