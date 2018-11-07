Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$21.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. CSFB cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$19.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,737. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$18.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.07.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

