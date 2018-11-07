Hyper Pay Trading Up 4.8% This Week (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Hyper Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Pay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $886.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyper Pay Token Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1.

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

