HyreCar (HYRE) versus Avis Budget Group (CAR) Financial Survey

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar N/A N/A N/A Avis Budget Group 4.46% 63.08% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HyreCar and Avis Budget Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avis Budget Group 2 1 2 0 2.00

HyreCar currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Avis Budget Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and Avis Budget Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $3.22 million 8.62 -$4.27 million N/A N/A Avis Budget Group $8.85 billion 0.26 $361.00 million $2.85 10.36

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats HyreCar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 280 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand that primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in approximately 140 locations, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 70 rental locations in France. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products; and previously-owned vehicles in sales locations. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

