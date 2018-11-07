Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IEP opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

