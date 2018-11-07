ICF International (ICFI) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) received a $85.00 price objective from investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

