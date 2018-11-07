Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.23% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.05% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

