Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 7,154 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,510,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

CP stock opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.4999 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

