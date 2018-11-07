iEthereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,429.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, iEthereum has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $277,853.00 and approximately $3,429.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00149873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00253532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $671.17 or 0.10342397 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

iEthereum Token Profile

iEthereum launched on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.