IFP Advisors Inc Has $321,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6,322.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,531,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

