Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

