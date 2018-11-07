Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNL. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $291,680.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,622.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 520,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,175. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

