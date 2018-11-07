Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after buying an additional 832,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,864,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 618,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $120.85 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

