Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Position Trimmed by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $322.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $203.83 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. Illumina’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.61, for a total value of $776,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $18,631,589 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

