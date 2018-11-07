Immunomedics (IMMU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

IMMU opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 124.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,845,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 104,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 152,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

