Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Brands to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,219.69 ($42.07).

Shares of IMB traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,667 ($34.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 65.46 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55). Also, insider Simon Langelier purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £5,949 ($7,773.42).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

