Imperial Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onespan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital analyst S. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Onespan has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 53.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Onespan by 142.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onespan by 92.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Onespan by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its position in Onespan by 38.7% in the third quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,124. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

