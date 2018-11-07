Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €34.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.11 ($47.81).

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.24 ($36.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,652 shares. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

