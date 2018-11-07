Infinera (INFN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.3–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.23 million.Infinera also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.30-0.26) EPS.

Shares of INFN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 343,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,715. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $934.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Infinera to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/infinera-infn-releases-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.