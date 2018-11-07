Infinera (INFN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.3–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.23 million.Infinera also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.30-0.26) EPS.
Shares of INFN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 343,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,715. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $934.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.52.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Infinera to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.