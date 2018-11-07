Inogen (INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Inogen’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Inogen updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $2,064,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,666.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $456,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $682,597.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,453 shares of company stock worth $17,125,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/inogen-ingn-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-21-eps.html.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.