Insider Buying: Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Eric Affeldt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,568. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FUN opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

