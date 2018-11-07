Insider Buying: ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS) Director Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $398,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPS stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,988. ChoicePoint Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). ChoicePoint had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChoicePoint Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChoicePoint by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ChoicePoint by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ChoicePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ChoicePoint by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChoicePoint by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of ChoicePoint in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChoicePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

ChoicePoint Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

