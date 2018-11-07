Insider Buying: F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) insider Barry C. Robinson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,138.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FNB stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $131,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $136,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/insider-buying-f-n-b-corp-fnb-insider-buys-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.