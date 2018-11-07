NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) Chairman A Neil Pappalardo purchased 13,000 shares of NetSuite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A Neil Pappalardo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetSuite alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, A Neil Pappalardo purchased 2,200 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00.

Shares of N stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. NetSuite Inc has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: NetSuite Inc (N) Chairman Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/insider-buying-netsuite-inc-n-chairman-buys-13000-shares-of-stock.html.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.