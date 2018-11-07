Insider Buying: T Clarke PLC (CTO) Insider Purchases 3,650 Shares of Stock

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) insider David Lanchester acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,993 ($3,910.88).

David Lanchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, David Lanchester acquired 2,500 shares of T Clarke stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,050 ($2,678.69).

T Clarke stock opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.06) on Wednesday. T Clarke PLC has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 93.67 ($1.22).

About T Clarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

