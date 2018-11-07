Insider Selling: Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of Aaron’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,026,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,616 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

