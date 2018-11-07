Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 748,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,833. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

