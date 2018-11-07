Insider Selling: HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel Sells 508 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $71,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HUBS opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 206,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

