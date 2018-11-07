Insider Selling: MSA Safety Inc (MSA) CFO Sells 1,572 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $168,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

