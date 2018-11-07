Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Chairman Sells 52,406 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,521,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,621,005.40.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,783,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,109,000 after acquiring an additional 71,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,829,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,169 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,328,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,525,000 after acquiring an additional 729,547 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,468,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,278,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

