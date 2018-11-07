Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (SKX) President Sells 75,630 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SKX opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “$27.32” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skechers USA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

