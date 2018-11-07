Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (TWTR) VP Sells 15,098 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $518,465.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $201,731.53.
Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 16,153,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,383,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $47.79.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $3,533,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $5,686,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
