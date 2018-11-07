Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (TWTR) VP Sells 15,098 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $518,465.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $201,731.53.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 16,153,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,383,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $3,533,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $5,686,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (TWTR) VP Sells 15,098 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/insider-selling-twitter-inc-twtr-vp-sells-15098-shares-of-stock.html.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.